Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $133,932.24 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

Shares of FTHM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 35,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,450. The company has a market capitalization of $467.89 million and a P/E ratio of -93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

