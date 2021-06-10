FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.