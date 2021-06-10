Feellike Reaches Market Cap of $17,315.94 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,315.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00180642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.01323763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.66 or 0.99781018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

