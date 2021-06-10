Felise Feingold Sells 3,484 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at $836,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Felise Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KVH Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $26,141.24.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.