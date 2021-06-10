Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 1,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

