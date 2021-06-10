FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of FibroGen worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

