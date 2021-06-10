Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $437.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

