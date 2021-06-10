Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.59. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 156,018 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.