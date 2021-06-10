Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.74

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 107334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

FIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.27.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.