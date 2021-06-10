Financial Comparison: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) & Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.08% -62.64% Moleculin Biotech N/A -45.44% -33.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -2.36 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million ($1.76) -2.20

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 for the prevention of COVID-19. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute and the University of Alberta; and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and antimetabolites, targeting glycolysis and glycosylation. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with MD Anderson, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., Animal Life Sciences, LLC, and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

