Financial Contrast: Advantage Solutions (ADV) and The Competition

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) is one of 204 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Advantage Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Advantage Solutions Competitors 1119 5727 10672 309 2.57

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Advantage Solutions’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion -$175.81 million 15.11 Advantage Solutions Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -184.05

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Advantage Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A -2.89% -1.18% Advantage Solutions Competitors -146.38% -11.56% 1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Solutions competitors beat Advantage Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

