Financial Contrast: XPeng (XPEV) & Its Competitors

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare XPeng to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XPeng and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.44%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -23.96 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.87

XPeng’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XPeng competitors beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.