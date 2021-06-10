Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

