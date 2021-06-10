Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,575,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,618. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38.

