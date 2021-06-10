Financial Insights Inc. Has $10.98 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 8.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 1.26% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 74,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.21. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

