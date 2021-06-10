Financial Insights Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.10% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 5,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

