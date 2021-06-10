Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 6.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,698 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39.

