Financial Insights Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 3.24% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,542. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36.

