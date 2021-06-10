FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $694.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

