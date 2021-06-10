Fire Lotto Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,962.23 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $82,962.23 and $1,063.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00117502 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00730091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

