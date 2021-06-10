Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00019539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $85.94 million and $3.14 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.06756178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.17 or 0.01645436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00458466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00157933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.00698461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00449770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00366376 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,958,530 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

