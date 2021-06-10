First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.73. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 36,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $545.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.