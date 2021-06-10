First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO Sells $1,031,600.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,264. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

