First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 4.6% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 94,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,457,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

