First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $234.62

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.62 and traded as high as $235.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $744.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.62.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

