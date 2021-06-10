First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $219,763.90 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84.

First Solar stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

