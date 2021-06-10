First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.37. 9,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.