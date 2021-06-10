First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 96,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 18,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46.

