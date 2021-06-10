First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000.

