Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.90. 260,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

