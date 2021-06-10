Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 326,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.40. 277,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.