Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.