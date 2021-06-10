Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

FIVE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.14. 8,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.97. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

