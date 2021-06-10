Flamingo (FLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.71 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $79.23 million and $19.71 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00062364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00179076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00200208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.01326232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,307.87 or 1.00203122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.