FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.31 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, FLETA has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,822,797 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.