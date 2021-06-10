Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 209,180 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSI. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

