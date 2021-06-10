FLO Price Tops $0.0367 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $39,547.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

