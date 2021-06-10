Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 71215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12.

In related news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

