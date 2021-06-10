Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 8,460 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $93,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $515,184.11.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 65,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLUX shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

