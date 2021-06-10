FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0038

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $8.68 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

