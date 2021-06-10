Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

