Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $534,816.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.