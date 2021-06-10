Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.91

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 10300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$164.31 million and a PE ratio of 25.29.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

