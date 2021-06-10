Forest Road Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRX)

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,467 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,027% compared to the typical volume of 485 put options.

Shares of NYSE FRX opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Forest Road Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.