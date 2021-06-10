Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.54

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$56.54 and last traded at C$56.45, with a volume of 355820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$26.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.05.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9399999 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

