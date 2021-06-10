FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $7.59 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $142,554.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

