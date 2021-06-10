ForTube (FOR) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ForTube has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $50.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00853924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498875 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

