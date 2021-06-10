Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Hits $303,488.32

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $303,488.32 and approximately $87.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

