Fortuna (FOTA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $226,831.52 and approximately $194.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

