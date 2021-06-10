Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $181,988.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.01294159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,002.25 or 0.99657811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.